In 2017 we'll celebrate the 20th anniversary of both the Saving Places Conference and Colorado's Most Endangered Places Program. Have either of these programs impacted your life in some way? Do you have a memory you'd be willing to share with us?
This year marks the 20th anniversary of both the Saving Places Conference and Colorado's Most Endangered Places Program. Join us Feb. 1-4 for a celebration of both, including the announcement of the 2017 Endangered Sites!
CPI and Clarion Associates, with funding support by History Colorado - State Historical Fund, are excited to announce the 2016/2017 update and expansion of The Economic Benefits of Historic Preservation in Colorado!
Today, led by an energetic Board of Directors and small professional staff, our growth in outreach, programs, projects and membership is accelerating. Colorado Preservation, Inc.'s Saving Places Conference, with more than 700 participants annually, has grown to be the largest statewide gathering of preservationists in the nation. We invite you to get involved.