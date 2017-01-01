Home

Colorado Preservation, Inc.’s mission is to promote historic preservation statewide through advocacy, education, outreach and preservation services to communities and individuals.  Our vision is that inspired citizens statewide will honor and protect their heritage, build a sustainable future with historic places and prioritize the past as legacy for generations to come.  Welcome to our story and the work of our organization.
Join CPI Today!

20 years of Saving Places

Share your story!

In 2017 we'll celebrate the 20th anniversary of both the Saving Places Conference and Colorado's Most Endangered Places Program. Have either of these programs impacted your life in some way? Do you have a memory you'd be willing to share with us?

Email us your memories and photos!

20 Years of Endangered Places

Celebrate with us at the Saving Places Conference

This year marks the 20th anniversary of both the Saving Places Conference and Colorado's Most Endangered Places Program. Join us Feb. 1-4 for a celebration of both, including the announcement of the 2017 Endangered Sites!

Click here to learn more.

Economic Benefits of Historic Preservation

Preservation for a Changing Colorado

CPI and Clarion Associates, with funding support by History Colorado - State Historical Fund, are excited to announce the 2016/2017 update and expansion of The Economic Benefits of Historic Preservation in Colorado!

Click here to learn more about the project.

Today, led by an energetic Board of Directors and small professional staff, our growth in outreach, programs, projects and membership is accelerating. Colorado Preservation, Inc.'s Saving Places Conference, with more than 700 participants annually, has grown to be the largest statewide gathering of preservationists in the nation. We invite you to get involved.