Colorado Preservation, Inc.’s mission is to promote historic preservation statewide through advocacy, education, outreach and preservation services to communities and individuals.  Our vision is that inspired citizens statewide will honor and protect their heritage, build a sustainable future with historic places and prioritize the past as legacy for generations to come.  Welcome to our story and the work of our organization.
2017 Dana Crawford and State Honor Awards

Join us on Thursday, May 18 at the Seawell Grand Ballroom for the 2017 Dana Crawford and State Honor Awards Celebration. This year we are excited to award the Dana Crawford Award to a longtime supporter of preservation in Colorado, John Moye.

to learn more and to purchase a table or tickets.

Endangered Places

2017 Sites Announced

We were excited to announce the newly selected 2017 Endangered Sites at our Saving Places Conference during the Endangered Places Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 2. This year's sites represent unique and important pieces of Colorado's history.

to read all about them.

Economic Benefits of Historic Preservation

Preservation for a Changing Colorado

CPI and Clarion Associates, with funding support by History Colorado - State Historical Fund, are excited to announce the 2016/2017 update and expansion of The Economic Benefits of Historic Preservation in Colorado!

to access the report.

Today, led by an energetic Board of Directors and small professional staff, our growth in outreach, programs, projects and membership is accelerating. Colorado Preservation, Inc.'s Saving Places Conference, with more than 700 participants annually, has grown to be the largest statewide gathering of preservationists in the nation. We invite you to get involved.