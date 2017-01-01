Join us on Thursday, May 18 at the Seawell Grand Ballroom for the 2017 Dana Crawford and State Honor Awards Celebration. This year we are excited to award the Dana Crawford Award to a longtime supporter of preservation in Colorado, John Moye.
We were excited to announce the newly selected 2017 Endangered Sites at our Saving Places Conference during the Endangered Places Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 2. This year's sites represent unique and important pieces of Colorado's history.
CPI and Clarion Associates, with funding support by History Colorado - State Historical Fund, are excited to announce the 2016/2017 update and expansion of The Economic Benefits of Historic Preservation in Colorado!
Today, led by an energetic Board of Directors and small professional staff, our growth in outreach, programs, projects and membership is accelerating. Colorado Preservation, Inc.'s Saving Places Conference, with more than 700 participants annually, has grown to be the largest statewide gathering of preservationists in the nation. We invite you to get involved.